Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,661 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,006 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 427,392 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,056,000 after buying an additional 65,397 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,664,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 202,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $125.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The company has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

