44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,865 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,405,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

