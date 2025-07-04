Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Boeing by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $218.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.38 and its 200 day moving average is $181.06. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.77.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

