Sitrin Capital Management LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $463.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.87. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.