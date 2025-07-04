MBA Advisors LLC Buys 198 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 323,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE MRK opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $129.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average is $87.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

