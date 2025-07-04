Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 50 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after purchasing an additional 136,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.14 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $217.27 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.77. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

