Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $371.36 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

