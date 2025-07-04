Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,674 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,282,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,674 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $234,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 711,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, LHM Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 253,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.