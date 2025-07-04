D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $11.04 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 196,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,103,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $2,603,360,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,068.23.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total transaction of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,277.02. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $1,046.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,001.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $964.12. The company has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 142.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

