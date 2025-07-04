Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.