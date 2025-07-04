CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,911 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,617,000 after acquiring an additional 293,406 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 265,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51.

Insider Activity

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

