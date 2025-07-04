Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,133 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,775,000 after buying an additional 100,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $669,400,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,759,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,427,000 after buying an additional 71,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0%

VLO stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average of $127.99. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 159.72%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.