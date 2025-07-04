SMART Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SMART Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,205,000 after acquiring an additional 96,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.46 and a one year high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.68.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price target on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

