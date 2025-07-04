HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 2.4% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $41,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 target price (up from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

Shares of HCA opened at $372.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

