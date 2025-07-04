Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 12,118 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,756,738,000 after buying an additional 2,285,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,328,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,382,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,548,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.45 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

