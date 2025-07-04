Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 762 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,364 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,016 shares of company stock worth $8,437,440. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.90. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

