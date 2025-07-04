McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MCD opened at $293.80 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.37. The firm has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.17.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

