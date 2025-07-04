Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,703 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,856,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after acquiring an additional 478,225 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 457,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

