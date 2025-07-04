The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,998,201,000 after purchasing an additional 578,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,930,965,000 after buying an additional 464,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,600,000 after buying an additional 626,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,565,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $125.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

