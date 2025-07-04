Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 65,397 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,392 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,397 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $52,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,998,201,000 after purchasing an additional 578,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,930,965,000 after buying an additional 464,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,600,000 after purchasing an additional 626,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $125.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

