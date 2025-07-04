Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 11,992 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $67,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:MMC opened at $212.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.21 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.