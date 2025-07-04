The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in Boeing by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.77.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.06.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

