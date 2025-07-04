T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,416,000 after buying an additional 3,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,721,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $16,614,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,800,524 shares in the company, valued at $154,105,266,654.36. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,560 shares of company stock valued at $144,455,659. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $240.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $272.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.00. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

