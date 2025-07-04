Tilson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 702 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $135.81 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

