Davidson Trust Co. Sells 346 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.1% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,110,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $2,442,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,853,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $281.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.98.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Get Our Latest Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.