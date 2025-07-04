Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Boston Scientific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

