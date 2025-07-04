D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 7,886 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

