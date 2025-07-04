Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 80,971 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,206 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Palo Alto Networks worth $190,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $201.50 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.44.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $18,252,574.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 321,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,704.62. This trade represents a 27.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 668,722 shares of company stock valued at $121,714,798 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

