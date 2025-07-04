Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $199,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $295,665,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0%

TXN opened at $215.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

