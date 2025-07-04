Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 39 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $1,076.28 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $976.32 and its 200-day moving average is $969.46. The company has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.