IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 7,352 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,563 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,553,035,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 46,806.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,391 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Adobe by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,414.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,321,000 after purchasing an additional 830,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,750,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3%

ADBE stock opened at $379.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

