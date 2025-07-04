4J Wealth Management LLC Buys 128 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWI Management LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $679,936,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $474,600,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,375,000 after purchasing an additional 931,801 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $555.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $517.86 and a 200 day moving average of $504.61. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $557.20.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.