The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Raised by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $630.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $603.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $725.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $613.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

