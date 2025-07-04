Medical Stocks To Watch Today – July 3rd

UnitedHealth Group, Centene, Eli Lilly and Company, Hims & Hers Health, Pfizer, Elevance Health, and Walmart are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—this includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical-device manufacturers, diagnostic laboratories, and providers of healthcare services. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the development and commercialization of treatments, medical technologies, and patient-care solutions. Their performance is often driven by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, reimbursement policies, and broader demographic and public-health trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $308.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,520,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.50 and its 200 day moving average is $450.21. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $280.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Centene (CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 28,448,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. Centene has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $778.50. 1,175,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $737.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $777.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $799.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,427,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,312,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,445,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,518,503. The company has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

NYSE:ELV traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $348.38. 1,660,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,311. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $347.37 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.25. 5,610,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,035,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.31. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $784.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

