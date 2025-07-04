iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,730 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $197,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.78 and its 200 day moving average is $176.16. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

