Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Acquired by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,227 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $39,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,864,000 after buying an additional 2,818,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $39,142,477.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $134.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.85 billion, a PE ratio of 583.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $148.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.06.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

