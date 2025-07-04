Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s 8th Largest Position

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 429,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.6% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $111,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.24.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.29, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

