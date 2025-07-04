North Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,380.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,182.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,295.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,204.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,034.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.