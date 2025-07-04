GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases 896 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after purchasing an additional 324,136 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287,960 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 422,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,391,308. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,571 shares of company stock valued at $115,469,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $513.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -744.59 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

