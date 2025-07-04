Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $293.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.37. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

