The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

