Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

