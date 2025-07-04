Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.2% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Appaloosa LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,124,000 after purchasing an additional 438,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,885,000 after purchasing an additional 752,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $108.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

