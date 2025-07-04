PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $45,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PayPal

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.