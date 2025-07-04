Davidson Trust Co. Has $770,000 Stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Argus set a $32.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CSX Corporation has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
