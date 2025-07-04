583 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $350.16 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $294.32 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.31.
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
