Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,557,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $573,834,000 after buying an additional 1,608,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,101,000 after buying an additional 2,116,576 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

