iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $591.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

