IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,585 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total transaction of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,325.16. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,047.61. This trade represents a 98.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,661 shares of company stock valued at $206,491,776. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $782.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $790.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $715.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. CLSA initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

