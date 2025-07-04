Analyzing GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) & Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Boeing has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GE Aerospace has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boeing and GE Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 3 3 17 2 2.72 GE Aerospace 0 1 10 0 2.91

Profitability

Boeing presently has a consensus target price of $215.77, suggesting a potential upside of 0.01%. GE Aerospace has a consensus target price of $223.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.33%. Given Boeing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than GE Aerospace.

This table compares Boeing and GE Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -16.58% N/A -8.57% GE Aerospace 17.63% 29.15% 4.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boeing and GE Aerospace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $66.52 billion 2.45 -$11.82 billion ($17.92) -12.04 GE Aerospace $38.70 billion 6.80 $6.56 billion $6.43 38.38

GE Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing. Boeing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GE Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GE Aerospace beats Boeing on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. GE demerged into GE Vernova, GE Aerospace, and GE Healthcare.

